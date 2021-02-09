February 9, 2021

I FIND THIS HARD TO BELIEVE, AND TROUBLING IF TRUE: Survey: 3 out of 4 people in U.S. will continue wearing masks after pandemic. “Nearly three out of four people in the United States plan to continue wearing masks in public even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, according to a survey conducted by Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Four out of five said they also will continue to avoid crowds, and 90% of participants said they will maintain frequent handwashing and sanitizer use after the coronavirus has been contained.”

On the other hand, if people will actually wash their hands now and again, that would be progress.