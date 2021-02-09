February 9, 2021

F.I.R.E. IS ON THE CASE: Professor who spoke at Trump rally ‘exploring all options’ after university suddenly removes him. “The University of Colorado-Boulder dumped a professor who spoke at President Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’ on Jan. 6, claiming the enrollment in his classes was too low. But a civil liberties group believes this was a pretext to remove John Eastman for his viewpoint, specifically his allegations of voter fraud in a speech that lasted less than three minutes.”

I can’t remember a leftist professor being removed simply for speaking at a rally. Perhaps I’m overlooking something.