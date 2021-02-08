«
»

February 8, 2021

NOT THE BABYLON BEE: Texas University Tells Students: Wear Masks During Masturbation.

“Unexpectedly,” it has since quickly come and gone: University of North Texas mum on removal of ‘Mask-urbate’ tweet on safe sex during COVID.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 3:30 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.