February 8, 2021

UNEXPECTEDLY: Tom Brady Called ‘Racist’ on Social Media for Winning Super Bowl During Black History Month.

Is it possible some of these people were joking? I hope they all were because of how ridiculous this suggestion is. Were the Buccaneers not entitled to play to win the Super Bowl because they have a white quarterback? Did Tom Brady have to allow himself to be outplayed by Patrick Mahomes because of his race? Is the Left seriously so obsessed with race that activists feel that white athletes have an obligation to not outshine their black opponents during Black History Month?

I’d really like to believe these people are just joking, but there are too many tweets for that to be true.