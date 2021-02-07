February 7, 2021

“YOU SOLD OUT. YOU ALL GOT PLAYED.” What Do Never Trumpers Do Now That We Told Them To Screw Off? “Here’s the thing, Never Trumpers. You’re all horrible people. You’re making enemies lists compiled of former Trump administration officials because that’s not characteristically authoritarian at all, right? Your main hub appears to be co-founded by someone who is facing serious sexual misconduct allegations, predatory allegations to be exact, and most have already left the GOP anyway. We the Republican Party liked the lower taxes, the millions of jobs created, no wars, the Middle East peace agreements, the cutting of red tape, the reshaping of the judiciary, and the solidification of a conservative majority on the Supreme Court under Trump.”