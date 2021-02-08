February 8, 2021

PROGRESS: “For years, .380 ACP has been considered a sub-standard round for personal protection, and it’s often classified as the bare-minimum level of defensive capability that a concealed carrier should consider when choosing a self-defense chambering. This contention was backed up by testing that showed many .380 ACP loads as being incapable of meeting FBI protocol standards for ballistic penetration. Thanks to the Federal Premium Hydra-Shok load in .380 ACP, that shortcoming is a thing of the past.”