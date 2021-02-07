«
»

February 7, 2021

WHAT HAPPENS IN GALT’S GULCH STAYS IN GALT’S GULCH: Nevada governor touts proposal to allow tech companies to create local governments.

Related: Nevada Bill Would Bring Back the ‘Company Town’ With a Big Tech, Big Brother Twist.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 7:45 am
