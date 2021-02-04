February 4, 2021

THANK YOU MUCHLY, BUT WE ALREADY KNEW: A data maven says fraud affected the election outcome.

1) We remember the impossible numbers in the middle of the night (those of us who were awake.)

2) Even if we didn’t, the courts’ refusal to let anyone present a case often on bizarre, spurious “standing” grounds, would be a red flag.

3) The democrats trying to shut up anyone who even mentions fraud is as good as an admission of guilt. What the innocent do, like say the Republicans after 2016, is make sure the opposition gets all possible opportunities to show what they think is evidence.

4) The military-occupied capital is totally what people who didn’t steal the election would do.