February 3, 2021

VIRTUAL CONFERENCE: How to watch Space Settlement 2021 from the National Space Society this week.

The focus is the people, organizations and technology that are thinking ahead to settlement options in space, NSS said in a statement. A big focus lately in the space industry has been moon missions, as NASA continues to shoot for a 2024 astronaut landing along with a plethora of commercial vehicles through the Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. . . .

Invited speakers cover a span of space settlement options, ranging from astrophysicists who examine potentially habitable exoplanets to engineers working on planetary exploration. A few of the speakers include Janet Ivey (president of Explore Mars, Inc.), Alan Stern (principal investigator of the New Horizons mission that flew past Pluto) and Karlton Johnson (chair of the National Space Society’s board of governors.)