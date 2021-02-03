February 3, 2021

CLAIM: SpaceX violated launch license in Starship SN8 launch.

Just an observation: Last week Elon Musk sided with the Gamestop Reddit crowd, and since then he’s suddenly gotten unprecedented bureaucratic flak from the FAA and the Department of Justice.

UPDATE: A friend emails: “Re Musk’s new FAA problems — his biggest space rival Jeff Bezos gave a huge amount of money and an even bigger amount of uncounted in-kind services (e.g., Washington Post, Amazon refusal to help with vaccinations) to the Biden-Harris campaign. Payoff to Bezos and Blue? Why, that would imply a staggering level of corruption in the….no, no, it couldn’t be. Sometimes the Bezos-Musk rivalry reminds me of Scrooge McDuck vs. his rival Flintheart Glomgold. Glomgold was even South African.”