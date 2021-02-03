February 3, 2021

AFTER THE LONG MENTAL HIBERNATION OF 2020: I’m starting to write again, as well as putting up the books whose rights reverted to my control.

FROM SARAH A. HOYT: Gentleman Takes a Chance.

Family! Can’t live with them and can’t eat them.

Tom Ormson, owner — with his girlfriend — of The George, a diner in downtown Goldport, Colorado is well on his way to becoming a responsible and respectable adult, despite his rough start and the fact that he turns into a dragon.

But then the unpredictable Colorado weather, the ancient leader of a dragon triad and an even more ancient shifter-enforcer combine to destroy his home, put his diner at risk and attempt to kill him.

All this, of course, has to happen while Tom’s friend, Rafiel, is trying to solve a series of murders-by-shark at the city aquarium, and Tom’s newly-reconciled father is attempting to move to Denver.

Fasten your seat belts, a wild ride is about to begin.