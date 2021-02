KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Please Call 911 If You See Jen Psaki’s Last Brain Cell. “I’m sure that Jennie from the block will one day have to answer a question. Something about what color shoes her boss is wearing that day or who her favorite Beatle was. If they give her enough time to answer she may not glitch and just repeat ‘circle back’ over and over like a short circuiting Stepford wife.”