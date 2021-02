COMMIES LIE: Huawei’s HarmonyOS: ‘Fake it till you make it’ meets OS development. “After getting access to HarmonyOS through a grossly invasive sign-up process, firing up the SDK and emulator, and poring over the developer documents, I can’t come to any other conclusion: HarmonyOS is essentially an Android fork.”

This is actually a fun read if you’re at all interested in mobile OS development, or Huawei’s tech and sales woes since Trump sanctioned the Communist front company.