February 2, 2021

2021 IS THE BABYLON BEE’S WORLD; WE’RE JUST LIVING IN IT:

Stacey Abrams Gets Nominated for a Nobel Prize for Destroying Confidence in Elections.

Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel peace prize.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-QAnon) Blamed California Wildfires on Secret Jewish Space Laser.

Scientists have taught spinach to send emails and it could warn us about climate change.

AOC Claimed She Had a Near Death Experience at the Capitol, but the Real Story Is Mind-Blowing.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:30 pm
