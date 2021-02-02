February 2, 2021
2021 IS THE BABYLON BEE’S WORLD; WE’RE JUST LIVING IN IT:
● Stacey Abrams Gets Nominated for a Nobel Prize for Destroying Confidence in Elections.
● Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel peace prize.
● Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-QAnon) Blamed California Wildfires on Secret Jewish Space Laser.
● Scientists have taught spinach to send emails and it could warn us about climate change.
● AOC Claimed She Had a Near Death Experience at the Capitol, but the Real Story Is Mind-Blowing.