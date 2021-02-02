February 2, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Desperate Biden Administration Tried to Get White House Press Briefing Questions in Advance.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Could there be actual reporting going on inside the White House Press Briefing Room?

Answer: We’ll get back to you on that one — we need to sit down for a minute.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

The CDC found yet another way to be both stupid and annoying

John McAfee has become America’s Voice of Sanity. John. McAfee.

Of all the Bill Murray movies to get trapped in…

Bonus Sanity: CNN gets what it voted for, good and hard.