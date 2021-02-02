«
February 2, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Desperate Biden Administration Tried to Get White House Press Briefing Questions in Advance.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Could there be actual reporting going on inside the White House Press Briefing Room?

Answer: We’ll get back to you on that one — we need to sit down for a minute.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • The CDC found yet another way to be both stupid and annoying
  • John McAfee has become America’s Voice of Sanity. John. McAfee.
  • Of all the Bill Murray movies to get trapped in…

Bonus Sanity: CNN gets what it voted for, good and hard.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:25 am
