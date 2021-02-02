February 2, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Desperate Biden Administration Tried to Get White House Press Briefing Questions in Advance.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Could there be actual reporting going on inside the White House Press Briefing Room?
Answer: We’ll get back to you on that one — we need to sit down for a minute.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- The CDC found yet another way to be both stupid and annoying
- John McAfee has become America’s Voice of Sanity. John. McAfee.
- Of all the Bill Murray movies to get trapped in…
Bonus Sanity: CNN gets what it voted for, good and hard.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.