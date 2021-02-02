«
»

February 2, 2021

CANCEL CULTURE IS ALL IN YOUR MIND: Sephora Cancels Conservatives? Seriously? This Is Where We Are? “And why in the holy hell is FREAKING MAKEUP AND SKINCARE POLITICAL?!?!”

Welcome to the Gleichschaltung, comrade.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:10 am
