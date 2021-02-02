February 2, 2021

CLARIFICATION: ACTUAL FEMALE ATHLETE. Female athlete speaks out against new Biden executive order on gender identity.

During an interview with Ainsley Earhardt on Fox & Friends, Kenyon appeared with her lawyer Christiana Holcomb to discuss how her past competitions against “biological males” were both “frustrating and “unmotivating.”

Holcomb explained that Biden’s executive order sends a message to her client and other female athletes that they “don’t matter to this administration.”

She added that federal law is “very clear” about having separate sporting sections for women to ensure that they can be “champions” and maintain a “fair” and “level playing field.”