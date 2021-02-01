February 1, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Intriguing – Palm Beach to Decide Whether Trump Can Live in the Building He Owns.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is the owner of a property merely a guest on that property?
Answer: Palm Beach is going to get back to you on that one.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Voter suppression is in the I of the FB
- Sometimes the roads fall off
- Kristen Cenoweth self-cancels with the most embarrassing Dem-worship ever
Bonus Sanity: Jared Kushner nominated for a much-deserved Nobel Peace Prize.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.