February 1, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Intriguing – Palm Beach to Decide Whether Trump Can Live in the Building He Owns.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is the owner of a property merely a guest on that property?

Answer: Palm Beach is going to get back to you on that one.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Voter suppression is in the I of the FB
  • Sometimes the roads fall off
  • Kristen Cenoweth self-cancels with the most embarrassing Dem-worship ever

Bonus Sanity: Jared Kushner nominated for a much-deserved Nobel Peace Prize.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:42 am
