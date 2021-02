KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Pathetic Republican Squishes Are Learning It’s Still Trump’s Party. “The moderate/left/LincolnProjectPedo wing (all 35 of them) of the GOP is insistent that the Republican hoi polloi reject all things Trump and do whatever they can to make The New York Times say nice things about them on occasion. Their dream GOP is a grandstanding bunch of mush that never really accomplishes anything or directly addresses the concerns of the people who elect them.”