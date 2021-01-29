January 29, 2021

SINGLE-DOSE JOHNSON & JOHNSON RESULTS ANNOUNCED: Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is 66% effective in global trial, but 85% effective against severe disease, company says. 100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death. Not as good as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but a single dose, and no need for fancy super-freezers for storage. (“It can be stored for three months at refrigerator temperatures of 36 degrees to 46 degrees Fahrenheit.”) Also, no allergic reactions.

Very useful for less-developed countries where -80 freezers are hard to come by.