YELLEN RECEIVED NEARLY $810,000 FROM HEDGE FUND EMBROILED IN GAMESTOP DEBACLE: DISCLOSURE.

Naturally of course, White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to say “if Yellen Should Recuse Herself from Robinhood Matter After Receiving $800,000 in Speaking Fees from Citadel.”

She’ll “circle back to it” eventually, I’m sure.