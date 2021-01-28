January 28, 2021

SEGREGATION TODAY, SEGREGATION TOMORROW, SEGREGATION FOREVER! Elite private school hosts racially segregated ‘dialogue sessions’ with parents, teachers.

Brentwood School was in the national news a couple years ago because a female teacher was accused of sexually preying on male students.

Now the elite private school in Los Angeles, with a reported tuition of nearly $38,000, is bragging about something it should also be ashamed of: racial segregation.

It’s not just separating the races from each other at the same “Dialogue & Community-Building Sessions,” part of its yearlong initiative on diversity, equity and inclusion that started last month.

Brentwood is hosting completely different virtual meetings by race and ethnicity over the next two months.