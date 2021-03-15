March 15, 2021

HELEN’S PAGE VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: So after discussing the project I have in mind with Instapundit readers, I am relaunching a new version of Helen’s Page. To refresh your memory, here is an updated description:

A lot of people after the election are feeling more isolated than ever. So I made a place for them to meet each other. Helen’s Page is a place where people can come to find and help other liberty-minded people across the country—from selling your undiscovered screenplay or advertising your local bakery right down to finding an accountant, electrician, or other professional who shares your love of liberty. I believe it is imperative that the 74 million + of us who believe in equal opportunity and individual success help each other. Find products and services from people who see the world the way you do. Stop spending your money and time with businesses and people who believe in the cancel culture whenever your politics come into question. Here’s an example of how it works. You are a libertarian/conservative with a book to sell. Come over and tell readers about it on Helen’s Page in the “Book” section. The more of us who sign up, the more exposure that book will have. Publishers of libertarian or conservative books are also welcome to post. Or maybe you just want a liberty-minded friend to have coffee with or just chat with virtually, come on Helen’s Page in the “Coffee Meetup” section and ask others who are interested to message you. Or maybe you have some electronics or even clothes that you want to sell, you can list that too.

The site has taken over a month to set up with a web developer and I would love to get some Instapundit readers to volunteer to add any listings of their choice. The site requires registration and a credit card to ensure that users are who they say they are and not trolls etc. Volunteers will get a free one month trial and will not be charged anything for participating and can cancel at the end of the month or stay on for a monthly fee if they like it.

If you would like to try it out, email me at [email protected] and I will send you the link. I appreciate your support!