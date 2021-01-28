January 28, 2021

WHEN YOU BREAK INTO SOMEONE’S HOUSE AT NIGHT, YOU SHOULD BEAR ALL THE RISK OF THINGS GOING WRONG: The Houston Cop Charged With Murdering Dennis Tuttle During a Disastrous Drug Raid Portrays His Victim As the Aggressor. “Hardin made it sound as if the cops were overwhelmed by a barrage of gunfire. But the evidence indicates that nearly all the rounds were fired by the cops, who responded to Tuttle’s defense of his home with overwhelming force, shooting blindly and wildly through the front of the house and into walls, cabinets, and the ceiling.”