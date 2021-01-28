January 28, 2021

COLORADO: Turnover hits staggering 200% in state office that ensures election integrity. “The departure is part of the ‘turnover and turmoil’ in the office of Secretary of State Jena Griswold. At least seven top aides in the office have now left in two years time, including the five senior officials who departed before the election. This legislative session, the secretary will have her third legislative liaison in as many years, John Magnino, a former official at the State Innovation Exchange, a liberal group.”