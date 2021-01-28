January 28, 2021

REALLY, MITT? REALLY? “You know what, I was a big Trump supporter, I was really pulling for Donald Trump, but he lost fair and square.”

Plus: “I’m not seeing the whole transcript, but to really lean into the demonstration of honesty, Romney should acknowledge the dismissals that were for a lack of standing. I’d like to see him engage with what Rand Paul said last Sunday. . . I agree that the time for contesting the election has passed, but I don’t think the way Romney is speaking will convince Trump supporters to give up their belief that something went wrong. Telling them the courts found it laughable, and they should give up and move on is going to make true believers more suspicious. And I’m sure they don’t buy the assertion that Romney was ever ‘a big Trump supporter.'”

Well, that’s because it’s laughably false.