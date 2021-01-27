January 27, 2021

THEY’LL HAVE HIM DO A BUNCH OF UNPOPULAR STUFF, THEN REPLACE HIM WITH KAMALA: Biden Becoming Less Popular With Likely Voters Every Day—and So Are His Policies. “Biden’s first Daily Presidential Tracking Poll put him into negative approval territory at -2. It has gotten worse. On Monday, he dropped to -4. Tuesday, he moved down again to -5. This trend is quite a feat. President Trump started at +2 and rose to +13 in the first days of his presidency.”

In his last daily tracking poll, Trump was at +3.