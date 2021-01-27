«
January 27, 2021

THE CAMPAIGN TO STAMP OUT ACADEMIC HERESY. These anti-intellectual campaigns are killing research. (So much for “science!”) Of course, as Glenn’s post below about Tom Cotton and Newsweek demonstrates, history’s on the block too.

Posted by Robert Shibley at 11:55 am
