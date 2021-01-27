January 27, 2021

MUST NOT BUT STILL MIGHT: Biden must not remove Huawei from the entities list.

Nominated by President Biden to serve as commerce secretary, Raimondo was asked by Sen. Ted Cruz whether she would commit to keeping Huawei on the so-called entities list. That trade blacklist bans U.S. commercial dealings with those on it. Huawei was added to the list under the Trump administration. Unfortunately, Raimondo pledged only to consult with Cruz and the Senate on the question of Huawei’s future status.

Raimondo might be acting under explicit instructions from the White House not to offer any China commitments, but the former Rhode Island governor’s response is ridiculous regardless. Huawei’s status should have been an easy answer for the Biden administration.