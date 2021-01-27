January 27, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: China Virus, China Virus, China Virus.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is a virus from China not a China virus?
Answer: When CCP Joe tells you so, prole.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- It turns out 1984 was an instruction manual after all
- Florida teachers party on the beach while teachers union fights re-opening
- BBC gueat reveals way too much on air
Bonus Sanity: Big Tech (finally) comes out in favor of decoupling.
