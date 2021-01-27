«
January 27, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: China Virus, China Virus, China Virus.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is a virus from China not a China virus?

Answer: When CCP Joe tells you so, prole.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • It turns out 1984 was an instruction manual after all
  • Florida teachers party on the beach while teachers union fights re-opening
  • BBC gueat reveals way too much on air

Bonus Sanity: Big Tech (finally) comes out in favor of decoupling.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:46 pm
