January 26, 2021

GREAT MOMENTS IN AIRBRUSHING: Salon smears Tom Cotton, Newsweek airbrushes 2015 articles on first female Rangers graduating to conform to Salon’s hot take.

In 2015, many media outlets also hailed the two Ranger School graduates as America’s first female Army Rangers.

The American Legion’s official Twitter account shared a CBS story identifying the women as Rangers: “Via @CBSNews: First female @USArmy Rangers’ trailblazing achievement.”

Obama-administration official Ronald Klain, who now serves as President Biden’s chief of staff, shared a Huffington Post article identifying the women as Rangers.

Fox News called Haver and Griest “America’s first female Army Rangers.”

“History made: First female Army Rangers graduate grueling school,” tweeted NBC News.

“America: Meet Your First Female Rangers,” read the headline at Time.

Newsweek reported in 2015 that for “the first time in the Army Ranger School’s 64-year history, two women have completed the intense training program and will become Rangers.” The same 2015 Newsweek story that said Haver and Griest “will become Rangers” acknowledged that “the 75th Ranger Regiment does not allow female Rangers.”

Over the weekend, Newsweek picked up Salon’s story attacking Cotton under the headline: “Tom Cotton Blasted for Claims About Being an Army Ranger by Lawmaker Who Was One.”

Cotton’s communications director Caroline Tabler tells National Review that Cotton’s office contacted Newsweek this weekend to point out that Newsweek had identified the female Ranger school graduates as Army Rangers in 2015. Newsweek responded by editing its 2015 story to conform to Salon’s new smear of Cotton. The 2015 Newsweek story no longer says the two women “will become rangers” — the edited version says they “will be allowed to wear the coveted Ranger tab on their uniforms.” (The original Newsweek story can be viewed here.)

If you want to get a sense of how insincere Salon’s attack on Cotton is, just take a look at all the times Salon articles referred to graduates of Ranger school as Army Rangers. An article published on Salon in May 2020 identified the Salon author, a Ranger school graduate, as an Army Ranger.