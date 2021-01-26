«
January 26, 2021

SURE:  Teen Suicides Major Reason For Schools To Reopen.

But making asthmatic kids wear masks while attending is going to take those same schools to the cleaners, when the madness passes and everyone remembers ADA.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:29 am
