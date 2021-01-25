January 25, 2021

AUDIO: On Hugh Hewitt, former commander of Ranger Regiment slams Salon for attacks on Sen. Tom Cotton. “I don’t know Senator Cotton. I mean, I’ve looked at a lot of his statements. And to your point, to my knowledge, he’s never claimed to have been in the Ranger Regiment, or one of the Ranger battalions. He’s always clearly stated he was in the 101st and the Old Guard. And he was a graduate of the Ranger school. So I think, and this is not the first time it’s come up.” You can be a graduate of the Ranger School and not be a member of the Ranger Regiment. In fact, lots and lots of people are.

Plus: ” I think, you know, if you really want to understand this, there’s one Ranger Hall of Fame, and that Ranger Hall of Fame is comprised of two different groups of people – people that served in the Ranger Regiment and the battalions, and people that are Ranger qualified. So clearly, the Rangers who created the Ranger Hall of Fame believe they’re both inside that umbrella.”