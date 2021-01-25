January 25, 2021
WELL, YES, CALLING PEOPLE BIGOTS IS HATE SPEECH. Did it ever occur to the people accusing others of “hate speech” that what they are saying is interpreted as hate speech?
Plus: “I will say it again. If you are a conservative or libertarian; if you are an elected Republican at any government level; if you are a conservative or libertarian publication; delete your Twitter ($TWTR) account and end your share link with them. Go to another social media platform to spread your views. I wrote about Fascist Jack but read wealth manager Josh Brown’s take on Twitter here. Sometimes to create momentum and a movement you need to take a scalp. Twitter is a scalp that is there for the taking. Take it.”
I quit Twitter a long time ago — and, TBH, should never have gotten on it and provided them with free content to begin with. I’ve never once regretted leaving it.