January 25, 2021

ANIMATED POLITICALLY INCORRECT GUIDE TO AMERICAN HISTORY: It’s a jointly produced product from the Capitol Research Center (CRC) and Dangerous Documentaries, and it’s first episode of the first season (10 episodes, each 10-12 minutes long) debuts this week.

While we’re here, don’t miss CRC’s recent vidumentary on George Soros funding radically lefties seeking local prosecutorial offices. Soros has had a lot of success in this particular effort and is in part responsible for the spiraling crime rates in those jurisdictions, including Philadelphia and Chicago.