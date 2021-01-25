January 25, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: ‘CCP Joe’ Welcomes Communist Firms Back into U.S. Energy Grid.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is it good news that President Joe Biden turns out to be one of those honest politicians who stays bought?
Answer: Not when he’s a majority-owned subsidiary of the Chinese Communist Party, it isn’t.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Prime Minister Zoolander feeds the mouth that bit him
- Woman who knitted those Bernie Sanders meme mittens driven out of business by feds
- Who turned off the lights at the White House?
Bonus Sanity: You aren’t losing your mind — Joe is.
