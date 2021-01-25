January 25, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: ‘CCP Joe’ Welcomes Communist Firms Back into U.S. Energy Grid.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is it good news that President Joe Biden turns out to be one of those honest politicians who stays bought?

Answer: Not when he’s a majority-owned subsidiary of the Chinese Communist Party, it isn’t.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Prime Minister Zoolander feeds the mouth that bit him

Woman who knitted those Bernie Sanders meme mittens driven out of business by feds

Who turned off the lights at the White House?

Bonus Sanity: You aren’t losing your mind — Joe is.