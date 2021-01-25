January 25, 2021

NOT SATIRE: A confounding kimchi kerfuffle shows the CCP has made people at home hungry for news of China’s dominance. “When China came for their kimchi, South Koreans knew they had had enough. Over the past several weeks, China’s state-backed Global Times has turned its crosshairs on Korea’s beloved fermented cabbage dish, running a provocative series of pieces asserting a version of the dish from China’s Sichuan province is the authoritative version, and pointedly reminding Koreans China was the world leader in the kimchi industry.”