ANN ALTHOUSE: Rand Paul versus George Stephanopoulos. A great confrontation, and I do not agree with the title on this video, that Rand Paul “melts down.” “Paul never accepted or rejected the word ‘stolen,’ and he made his point very clearly and with detail and he effectively scolded Stephanopoulos for taking sides.”

A reminder of what you used to be able to say, the day before the election: Will your ballot be safe? Computer experts sound warnings on America’s voting machines.