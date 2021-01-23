January 23, 2021

HMM: NSAIDs might exacerbate or suppress COVID-19 depending on timing, mouse study suggests. “Dr. Wilen and his team expected that there would be little to no effect of NSAIDs on viral infection, which turned out to be correct.They also thought that NSAIDs would not significantly affect the antibody response to natural infection. ‘In fact, we initially didn’t even carefully look at the antibody response, because we didn’t expect it to be altered by NSAIDs. This turned out to be wrong,’ said Dr. Wilen.”