January 23, 2021
COLLUSION: Biden Proposing to Extend U.S.-Russia Nuclear Arms Deal by Five Years.
Flashback, Walter Russell Mead in 2017:
If Trump were the Manchurian candidate that people keep wanting to believe that he is, here are some of the things he’d be doing:
Limiting fracking as much as he possibly could
Blocking oil and gas pipelines
Opening negotiations for major nuclear arms reductions
Cutting U.S. military spending
Trying to tamp down tensions with Russia’s ally Iran.
Biden’s already ordered a stop to the Keystone Pipeline and a federal fracking ban, while trying to revive the Iran nuclear deal. Just saying.
Related: Biden Rescinds Trump Order Banning Chinese Communist Involvement In US Power Grid.