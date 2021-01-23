January 23, 2021

COLLUSION: Biden Proposing to Extend U.S.-Russia Nuclear Arms Deal by Five Years.

Flashback, Walter Russell Mead in 2017:

If Trump were the Manchurian candidate that people keep wanting to believe that he is, here are some of the things he’d be doing:

Limiting fracking as much as he possibly could

Blocking oil and gas pipelines

Opening negotiations for major nuclear arms reductions

Cutting U.S. military spending

Trying to tamp down tensions with Russia’s ally Iran.