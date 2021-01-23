«
»

January 23, 2021

HOWIE CARR: Without Trump to Blame, Virus Turns the Corner.

Have you noticed something missing from the home page of your local news outlet in the last couple of days?

COVID-19 has gone MIA.

If not quite totally vanished, the coronavirus is certainly fading from the front pages. No more apocalyptic headlines about “cases” and “infections” which usually mean … not very much.

A year ago, it was the greatest threat to humankind since the Black Death. Now it’s on the verge of becoming just another seasonal virus.

Hmm.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am
