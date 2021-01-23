January 23, 2021
HOWIE CARR: Without Trump to Blame, Virus Turns the Corner.
Have you noticed something missing from the home page of your local news outlet in the last couple of days?
COVID-19 has gone MIA.
If not quite totally vanished, the coronavirus is certainly fading from the front pages. No more apocalyptic headlines about “cases” and “infections” which usually mean … not very much.
A year ago, it was the greatest threat to humankind since the Black Death. Now it’s on the verge of becoming just another seasonal virus.
Hmm.