January 21, 2021

PUNCHING BACK TWICE AS HARD. The mom suing a Nevada high school for compelled speech in a class based on “intersectionality” is asking for support. According to the complaint, “Plaintiff William Clark’s first graded assignment for the class … required him to reveal his racial, sexual, gender, sexual orientation, disabilities and religious identities” (and later, of course, dealt with his alleged “privilege”). FIRE dealt with a similar situation at the University of Delaware back in 2007. It was bad then and it’s bad now.