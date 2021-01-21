January 21, 2021

SO WHAT? VIOLENCE DOESN’T MATTER WHEN IT’S NOT BY REPUBLICANS: Oregon’s Democratic Party offices vandalized amid post-inauguration protests.

Police arrested eight people on Wednesday after the Democratic Party headquarters in Portland, Oregon, was vandalized hours after President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The building’s doors and windows were smashed, a small dumpster was lit on fire, and graffiti reading “Breonna Taylor deserves justice” and “F— Biden” was sprayed on the outside walls, according to videos filmed at the scene mid-afternoon by reporters for NBC Portland affiliate KGW.

Portland police said some of the group of about 150 people carried weapons “including Molotov cocktails, knives, batons, chemical spray and a crowbar.”

Some members of the crowd met in southeast Portland before heading to the Democratic Party offices dressed in black and carrying banners reading, “We don’t want Biden, we want revenge! For police murders, imperialist wars and fascist massacres,” and “We are ungovernable,” according to a photo published by The Oregonian.