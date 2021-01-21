January 21, 2021

GHOSTS OF MILLIONS OF ABORTED BABIES HAUNT U.S.: Indeed they do. Nathaniel Blake, writing in The Federalist, observes:

“Most people’s consciousnesses are not as seared as those of the zealots of ‘Shout Your Abortion’ and similar campaigns, so, for the majority of abortion supporters, any rhetorical dodge will do if it avoids invoking the violent reality of abortion. They prefer to cover abortion in the moral haze of a necessary evil in an imperfect world, and then not think about it.

“They justify abortion as the distasteful protector of the individual autonomy, personal achievement, material riches, and sexual satisfaction that our culture glorifies. But the effects of abortion are not so easily ignored. It is, of course, obvious how abortion has broken our politics.”