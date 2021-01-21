January 21, 2021

WE HAD HERD IMMUNITY LONG BEFORE WE HAD VACCINES: We Will Get to Herd Immunity in 2021…One Way or Another. “Long before we reach herd immunity, however, the infection and death rates will fall.”

Plus, from the comments: “It might help if the CDC didn’t take federal holidays. If they take off President’s Day, we’ll know how serious they are. They didn’t bother to update their statistics page between the 16th (as of 6 a.m. on Friday) and Tuesday evening (as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday). Three day weekends don’t say ‘national emergency.'”