KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Everyone But Kamala Harris Is Hoping Biden Stays Healthy. “The Democrats, however, are the ‘be careful what you wish for’ party. Whenever the Democrat who sane people like us think we want gone finally is, there is a ninety-nine percent chance that his or her replacement will be even worse. Seriously, those people have a never ending supply of awful gushing forth from wherever they’re spawned.”