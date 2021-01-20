Home
IF YOUR SWEARING IN TAKES PLACE BEHIND 12-FOOT RAZOR WIRE, AND 25,000 TROOPS YOU DON’T FULLY TRUST, …
January 20, 2021
UNITY WATCH:
As Trump Leaves Office the Left Shows Us They’re Miserable, Even in Victory.
Posted by
Glenn Reynolds
at 11:15 pm
