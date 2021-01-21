January 21, 2021

A LAW SCHOOL DISGRACES ITSELF: Is This Law Professor Really A Homicidal Threat? “You would expect, given the sanctions that the University of Illinois at Chicago’s John Marshall Law School piled onto Professor Jason Kilborn, that he had done something horribly disgraceful. Disgrace there is in abundance, but it belongs to the school’s administration. Indeed, in this story, Kilborn is the only one who looks good.”

John Marshall Dean Darby Dickerson has an alleged history of bigotry where dealing with faculty and staff is concerned.