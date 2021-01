TRANSGENDER DÉJÀ VU: I am waiting to see if (or rather when) the Biden Administration re-issues the Obama Era transgender Title IX bathroom guidance. My amicus brief in the Gloucester County School Board v. G.G. case still demonstrates why that guidance misstated the law and why, under the actual law, school districts have the discretion in this area. Bostock v. Clayton Co. (2020) does not conflict with my analysis. Its hyper-textual analysis arguably bolsters it.