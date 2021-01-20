«
»

January 20, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Biden Takes Oath of Office, We Take Shots.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What are you doing today instead of watching the fauxnauguration?

Answer: We’re day-drinking and hoping you’ll join us.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Fox News does what it should have done on November 4: Fire Chris Stirewalt
  • Biden Center at center of questions about Communist Chinese influence peddling
  • Trump’s final middle finger salute

Bonus Sanity: Colorado tries to break the law of supply and demand, fails.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

PLUS: Joe Biden Becomes President. “At noon, Joe Biden took the Oath of Office and became the 46th president of the United States.”

Welcome to the resistance.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:10 pm
