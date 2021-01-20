January 20, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Biden Takes Oath of Office, We Take Shots.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What are you doing today instead of watching the fauxnauguration?
Answer: We’re day-drinking and hoping you’ll join us.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Fox News does what it should have done on November 4: Fire Chris Stirewalt
- Biden Center at center of questions about Communist Chinese influence peddling
- Trump’s final middle finger salute
Bonus Sanity: Colorado tries to break the law of supply and demand, fails.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.
PLUS: Joe Biden Becomes President. “At noon, Joe Biden took the Oath of Office and became the 46th president of the United States.”
Welcome to the resistance.